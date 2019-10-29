Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 210,244 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 329.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,055 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,244 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.09% of Electronic Arts worth $26,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Electronic Arts by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 268,016 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,222,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in Electronic Arts by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 344,052 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $33,655,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in Electronic Arts by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 49,810 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after buying an additional 22,889 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Electronic Arts by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 417,388 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $40,829,000 after buying an additional 10,380 shares during the period. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EA stock traded down $1.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.95. The company had a trading volume of 326,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,378. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.95. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.91 and a fifty-two week high of $108.80.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.55 million. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 42.75% and a return on equity of 19.63%. On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total value of $855,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 3,389 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $302,400.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,304.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,774 shares of company stock worth $5,609,608. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $100.00 price target on Electronic Arts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $121.00 price target on Electronic Arts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.50.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

