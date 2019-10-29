Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stock Holdings in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,359 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.14% of CoStar Group worth $30,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in CoStar Group by 13.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 359,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,050,000 after purchasing an additional 43,422 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,360,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in CoStar Group by 20.3% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in CoStar Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 7,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in CoStar Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 10,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CoStar Group stock traded down $4.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $553.23. 7,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,247. The company has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 74.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $586.41 and a 200-day moving average of $563.11. CoStar Group Inc has a 12 month low of $315.85 and a 12 month high of $639.41.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $352.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.16 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 23.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CSGP shares. ValuEngine downgraded CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on CoStar Group to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on CoStar Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.30.

In other CoStar Group news, VP Matthew Linnington sold 14,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.39, for a total value of $9,045,380.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Nassetta sold 406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.99, for a total value of $231,821.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

