Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 21,608 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,608 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AutoZone were worth $28,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 7.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,063,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,859,000 after purchasing an additional 146,643 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 157.0% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,780,000 after purchasing an additional 396,216 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 150.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 433,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,624,000 after purchasing an additional 260,171 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 324,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,668,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 28.0% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 299,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,629,000 after purchasing an additional 65,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on AZO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Raymond James began coverage on AutoZone in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,250.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,240.00 price objective (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,183.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $1,275.00 target price on AutoZone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,136.00.

In other news, Director Earl G. Graves, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,077.04, for a total transaction of $538,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,961,923.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,150.00. 15,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,714. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.63. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $731.17 and a 52-week high of $1,186.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,109.16 and its 200-day moving average is $1,090.34.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $22.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.80 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 98.67% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $18.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 65.39 EPS for the current year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.