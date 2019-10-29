Teladoc Health (TDOC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Teladoc Health to post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $130.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Teladoc Health to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $70.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $42.08 and a fifty-two week high of $75.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -49.12 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.20.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TDOC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $87.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer set a $83.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.14.

In related news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 9,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $570,268.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,117.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lewis Levy sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,805 shares in the company, valued at $288,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,558 shares of company stock worth $937,219. 3.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

