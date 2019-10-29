Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TELNY. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Telenor ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Telenor ASA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telenor ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.93.

Get Telenor ASA alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TELNY opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. Telenor ASA has a 12 month low of $18.23 and a 12 month high of $22.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.46. The firm has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.35.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.