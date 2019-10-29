Templeton Emerging Markets (NYSE:EMF) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets (NYSE:EMF) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.30% of Templeton Emerging Markets worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets by 20.1% during the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,562,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,635,000 after purchasing an additional 261,092 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets by 19.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 268,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 43,821 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets by 1.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 114,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets by 6.3% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 111,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets by 15.5% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 39,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the period. 33.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Templeton Emerging Markets alerts:

Shares of EMF opened at $15.11 on Tuesday. Templeton Emerging Markets has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $15.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.78 and its 200-day moving average is $14.80.

Templeton Emerging Markets Company Profile

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Templeton Emerging Markets (NYSE:EMF).

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.