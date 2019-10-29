Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale (OTCMKTS:TERRF) Trading Up 1.9%

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale SpA (OTCMKTS:TERRF)’s share price was up 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.47 and last traded at $6.47, approximately 4,100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 5,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TERRF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average of $6.28.

About Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale (OTCMKTS:TERRF)

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.