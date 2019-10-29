Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $335.43, but opened at $327.71. Tesla shares last traded at $316.22, with a volume of 12,673,200 shares trading hands.

Specifically, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 8,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $2,440,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,176,765. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson bought 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $221.71 per share, for a total transaction of $79,815.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 360 shares in the company, valued at $79,815.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,450 shares of company stock worth $2,549,271. 24.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. UBS Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $356.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “weight” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $324.00 price target for the company. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.79.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $253.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $58.78 billion, a PE ratio of -55.28 and a beta of 0.52.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $2.28. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.96%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post -7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 110 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 102 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 197.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

