Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Shares Sold by Hendershot Investments Inc.

Hendershot Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 59 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock traded down $15.34 on Tuesday, hitting $596.57. 12,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,677. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $627.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $730.69. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 1-year low of $409.00 and a 1-year high of $915.66. The company has a quick ratio of 9.76, a current ratio of 9.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $6.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $87.31 million for the quarter. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a return on equity of 104.77% and a net margin of 123.70%.

In other news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 49 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $636.08 per share, with a total value of $31,167.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,181 shares of company stock worth $790,352. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Pacific Land Trust

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.