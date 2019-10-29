Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Raymond James

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $63.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wedbush set a $52.00 target price on Texas Roadhouse and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.47.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $50.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.03 and its 200 day moving average is $53.63. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $650.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $1,277,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,553,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $459,074,000 after acquiring an additional 308,212 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,652,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $88,676,000 after acquiring an additional 474,621 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,309,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,260,000 after acquiring an additional 9,465 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,182,711 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,476,000 after acquiring an additional 564,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,067,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,356 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

