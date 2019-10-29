The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,050,000 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the September 15th total of 3,410,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 954,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

In related news, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 1,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $29,451.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,554.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Evans sold 3,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $60,516.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,889.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,131 shares of company stock worth $227,888 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 157,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 22,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 10.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

GEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded The GEO Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of GEO stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.58. The stock had a trading volume of 638,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,442. The GEO Group has a 12-month low of $14.68 and a 12-month high of $24.03. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. The GEO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

