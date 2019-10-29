The Hackett Group (HCKT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. The Hackett Group has set its Q3 2019 guidance at $0.27-0.29 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $0.27-0.29 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $73.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The Hackett Group’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect The Hackett Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HCKT stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $16.70. 1,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,995. The Hackett Group has a 12 month low of $15.16 and a 12 month high of $22.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.78 million, a PE ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

HCKT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Hackett Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

