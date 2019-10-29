TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) Insider John C.K. Iv Milligan Acquires 72,000 Shares

TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) insider John C.K. Iv Milligan bought 72,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,544,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,247,152.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

John C.K. Iv Milligan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 16th, John C.K. Iv Milligan bought 10,000 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.93 per share, for a total transaction of $29,300.00.

On Monday, August 12th, John C.K. Iv Milligan bought 15,000 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.16 per share, for a total transaction of $47,400.00.

TXMD traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $2.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,794,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,292,742. TherapeuticsMD Inc has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $6.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 5.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.17.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). TherapeuticsMD had a negative return on equity of 212.57% and a negative net margin of 913.07%. The business had revenue of $6.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. TherapeuticsMD’s revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the second quarter worth about $25,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Highland Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, H D Vest Advisory Services purchased a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TXMD. Oppenheimer set a $9.00 target price on TherapeuticsMD and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Friday, September 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on TherapeuticsMD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.11.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms.

