Thomson Reuters (TRI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect Thomson Reuters to post earnings of C$0.20 per share for the quarter.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.93 billion.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at C$86.59 on Tuesday. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of C$62.92 and a one year high of C$94.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$88.45 and its 200 day moving average is C$87.17. The stock has a market cap of $43.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.60, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.93.

In other Thomson Reuters news, Director Brian S. Peccarelli sold 16,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.97, for a total value of C$1,454,982.67. Also, Director Richard Harrison King sold 25,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.86, for a total value of C$2,208,433.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,060,967.57.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRI. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$90.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities cut Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

