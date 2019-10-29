Thrive Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $672,480.00 (THRT)

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. In the last seven days, Thrive Token has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. One Thrive Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges including Liquid, Coinsuper and IDEX. Thrive Token has a market cap of $672,480.00 and approximately $18,952.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00041180 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $518.72 or 0.05570195 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005713 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000388 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000225 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00043383 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000056 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00032041 BTC.

Thrive Token Profile

Thrive Token (THRT) is a token. It launched on April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,246,212 tokens. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs. Thrive Token’s official website is ico.thrivelabs.io. The official message board for Thrive Token is medium.com/@thriveico.

Thrive Token Token Trading

Thrive Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thrive Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thrive Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

