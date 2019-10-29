Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Given a $140.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 price target on Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TIF. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down from $103.00) on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. HSBC set a $110.00 target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.05.

TIF stock traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $126.80. 6,996,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,579,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.81. Tiffany & Co. has a 1-year low of $73.04 and a 1-year high of $130.40.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 5.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,086,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $382,696,000 after acquiring an additional 214,139 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 22.8% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 92,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tiffany & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $630,000. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tiffany & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,920,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 15.5% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 64,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,590 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

