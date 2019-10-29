Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Price Target Raised to $145.00

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Guggenheim from $118.00 to $145.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.35% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Tiffany & Co. from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Tiffany & Co. from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Tiffany & Co. from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Tiffany & Co. from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tiffany & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.05.

Shares of Tiffany & Co. stock traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $126.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,532,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,818. Tiffany & Co. has a twelve month low of $73.04 and a twelve month high of $130.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.66 and a 200-day moving average of $93.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 4.22.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Tiffany & Co. by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,086,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $382,696,000 after purchasing an additional 214,139 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Tiffany & Co. by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 92,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tiffany & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $630,000. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tiffany & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,920,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Tiffany & Co. by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 64,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,590 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

