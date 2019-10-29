Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tilray, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It develops cannabis based medicines, drugs, drops and oil products. Tilray, Inc. is based in NANAIMO, Canada. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Tilray in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Tilray from $72.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $25.00 price target on Tilray and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Cowen set a $60.00 price target on Tilray and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Tilray from $200.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Tilray presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.06.

Shares of TLRY traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,002,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,623. Tilray has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $142.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.65 and its 200-day moving average is $38.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.01 and a beta of 4.44.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 37.64% and a negative net margin of 121.73%. The company had revenue of $45.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 373.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tilray will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLRY. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the second quarter valued at about $92,004,000. Think Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the second quarter valued at about $7,031,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 44.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 330,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 101,375 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the second quarter valued at about $3,484,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the second quarter valued at about $3,000,000. Institutional investors own 7.64% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

