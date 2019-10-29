Timbercreek Financial Corp (TSE:TF) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Timbercreek Financial Corp (TSE:TF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0575 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of TSE TF traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$9.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,787. Timbercreek Financial has a 1-year low of C$8.50 and a 1-year high of C$9.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.40, a quick ratio of 84.05 and a current ratio of 86.89. The firm has a market cap of $802.48 million and a P/E ratio of 14.19.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$24.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$26.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$10.17 target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.79.

Timbercreek Financial Corporation, a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

