TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TIVO. ValuEngine upgraded TiVo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley set a $19.00 target price on TiVo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Shares of TiVo stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 924,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,365. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. TiVo has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $12.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.73.

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. TiVo had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 52.02%. The firm had revenue of $176.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TiVo will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of TiVo by 442.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,157,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,028,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206,268 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in TiVo by 14.3% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,996,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,709,000 after acquiring an additional 249,674 shares during the last quarter. Wilks Brothers LLC increased its stake in TiVo by 15.4% during the second quarter. Wilks Brothers LLC now owns 1,917,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,135,000 after acquiring an additional 255,636 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in TiVo by 1,223.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,528,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in TiVo by 0.6% during the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,287,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,806,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

