TLG Immobilien (ETR:TLG) Given a €28.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on TLG Immobilien (ETR:TLG) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. HSBC set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €37.50 ($43.60) target price on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €29.47 ($34.26).

Get TLG Immobilien alerts:

ETR TLG traded up €0.35 ($0.41) on Monday, reaching €25.95 ($30.17). 242,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,049. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €24.65 and a 200-day moving average price of €26.17. TLG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of €22.08 ($25.67) and a fifty-two week high of €28.10 ($32.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.95, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 6.69.

TLG Immobilien Company Profile

TLG Immobilien AG operates as a commercial real estate company in Germany. The company is involved in the letting, management, acquisition, development, disposal, and renting of office, retail, and hotel properties. It operates seven hotels. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for TLG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TLG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.