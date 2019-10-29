Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA trimmed its holdings in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 55.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,327 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,205 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 99,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,007,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,518,000 after purchasing an additional 122,093 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,165,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,027,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total value of $40,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,283 shares in the company, valued at $93,511.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 46,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $1,795,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 345,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,223,955.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,008 shares of company stock worth $6,113,365 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

TOL opened at $39.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 7.43. Toll Brothers Inc has a 1 year low of $29.25 and a 1 year high of $41.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.34%.

TOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

