Toople (LON:TOOP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.20

Toople PLC (LON:TOOP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.21 ($0.00), with a volume of 17103126 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.22 ($0.00).

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 million and a P/E ratio of -1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.42, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Toople Company Profile (LON:TOOP)

Toople Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the United Kingdom. The company provides cloud-based business phone services; business broadband; business mobile and SIM services; and calls and lines services. It also offers white label services, which gives wholesalers access to proprietary platform to connect with carriers; and billing services.

