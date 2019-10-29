Total (TOT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Total (NYSE:TOT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:TOT traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $52.76. 1,484,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,910,287. Total has a 52 week low of $47.70 and a 52 week high of $59.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.79. The company has a market cap of $141.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.69.

TOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Total in a report on Monday, July 15th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Total in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research set a $90.00 price objective on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

