Townsquare Media (TSQ) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $113.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.73 million. Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.45%. On average, analysts expect Townsquare Media to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Townsquare Media alerts:

Shares of TSQ stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.80. 1,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,792. The stock has a market cap of $120.67 million, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.87. Townsquare Media has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. Townsquare Media’s payout ratio is 29.13%.

Several research firms have commented on TSQ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Townsquare Media from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Noble Financial set a $12.00 price target on shares of Townsquare Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.