Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on MasTec (NYSE:MTZ)

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 1,097 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,562% compared to the typical daily volume of 66 put options.

MTZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group cut MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on MasTec from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MasTec from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on MasTec from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.46.

Get MasTec alerts:

In other news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total transaction of $193,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,644.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $1,501,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $1,983,440. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,236,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in MasTec during the 2nd quarter valued at $968,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,694,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in MasTec by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 177,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,143,000 after buying an additional 12,513 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in MasTec by 170.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 121,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after buying an additional 76,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTZ traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.03. 256,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,258. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.93 and its 200-day moving average is $55.73. MasTec has a 12-month low of $37.24 and a 12-month high of $68.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.51. MasTec had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. MasTec’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MasTec will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.