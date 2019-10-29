Trainline (LON:TRN) Given “Hold” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Trainline (LON:TRN) in a research note published on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 430 ($5.62) price objective on the stock.

TRN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 480 ($6.27) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 480 ($6.27) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 13th.

TRN stock traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 430 ($5.62). 442,640 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 437.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.10. Trainline has a twelve month low of GBX 400 ($5.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 522.80 ($6.83).

Trainline Company Profile

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, International, and Trainline for Business. The UK Consumer segment sells rail tickets to domestic and inbound customers on behalf of various rail and coach carriers in the United Kingdom.

