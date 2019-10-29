Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Shares Up 6.4%

Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS) shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.74 and last traded at $7.62, 343,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 29% from the average session volume of 480,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.16.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TGS. Morgan Stanley cut Transportadora de Gas del Sur from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. TheStreet cut Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.45.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $230.99 million for the quarter. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 52.61% and a net margin of 39.65%. Equities analysts forecast that Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGS. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

