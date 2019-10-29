Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,933 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Trex were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the second quarter worth $43,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trex by 31.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Trex by 6.0% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the second quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the second quarter worth $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

In other news, Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 9,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.74, for a total transaction of $732,890.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,167 shares in the company, valued at $3,521,876.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher Paul Gerhard sold 9,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $788,616.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,191. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,865 shares of company stock worth $2,013,758. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TREX. BNP Paribas began coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Trex from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Trex in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens set a $90.00 target price on Trex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.56.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $91.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.97. Trex Company Inc has a 1 year low of $50.88 and a 1 year high of $93.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.12 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 17.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Trex Company Inc will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.