Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its holdings in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 40.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trex by 28.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,683,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,085,000 after buying an additional 818,735 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Trex by 38.5% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,733,942 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,024,000 after buying an additional 760,669 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Trex by 252.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 793,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,925,000 after buying an additional 568,530 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Trex by 94.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 921,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,039,000 after buying an additional 446,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trex by 3,641.5% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 455,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,646,000 after buying an additional 443,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

TREX opened at $91.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.97. Trex Company Inc has a 52-week low of $50.88 and a 52-week high of $93.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.86.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.12 million. Trex had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Trex Company Inc will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TREX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Trex from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.89.

In other news, Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 9,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.74, for a total value of $732,890.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,876.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher Paul Gerhard sold 9,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $788,616.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,810 shares in the company, valued at $2,093,191. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,865 shares of company stock worth $2,013,758. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Trex Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.