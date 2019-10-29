Trex Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 1,379 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,383% compared to the average daily volume of 93 put options.

TREX traded down $6.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.61. 24,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,793. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.32 and a 200 day moving average of $76.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Trex has a 52 week low of $50.88 and a 52 week high of $93.63.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Trex had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Trex will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christopher Paul Gerhard sold 9,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $788,616.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,093,191. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 9,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.74, for a total value of $732,890.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,876.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,865 shares of company stock valued at $2,013,758 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 106.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 103,971 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after buying an additional 53,707 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the second quarter valued at $4,298,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the second quarter valued at $11,224,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 1.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,497,000 after buying an additional 6,822 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 17.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 975,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,911,000 after buying an additional 147,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TREX shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Trex in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Stephens set a $90.00 price objective on Trex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Sidoti downgraded Trex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Trex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.56.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Featured Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.