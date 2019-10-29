TRI Pointe Group (TPH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:TPH opened at $15.68 on Tuesday. TRI Pointe Group has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $16.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TPH shares. B. Riley set a $18.00 price target on TRI Pointe Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

