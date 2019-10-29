Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) PT Lowered to $26.00

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TRN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.67.

NYSE TRN opened at $19.66 on Friday. Trinity Industries has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $29.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $813.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trinity Industries will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.00%.

In related news, Director Brandon B. Boze acquired 108,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.84 per share, with a total value of $2,158,512.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Trinity Industries by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

