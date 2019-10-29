Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.63 million. Trueblue had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Trueblue updated its Q4 guidance to $0.35-0.45 EPS.

NYSE:TBI opened at $22.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.79. Trueblue has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $25.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.62.

In other Trueblue news, EVP Taryn R. Owen sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $136,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Sakaguchi sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total value of $591,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,575 shares in the company, valued at $759,927.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TBI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trueblue from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Trueblue from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on Trueblue in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

Trueblue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

