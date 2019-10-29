TrueFlip Tops One Day Trading Volume of $50,851.00 (TFL)

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 29th. TrueFlip has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $50,851.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TrueFlip has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. One TrueFlip token can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TrueFlip alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010763 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00214874 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $141.98 or 0.01521426 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00028000 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00111930 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TrueFlip Profile

TrueFlip was first traded on May 22nd, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io.

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

TrueFlip can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFlip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFlip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFlip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFlip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.