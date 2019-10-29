Twin Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,019 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 64.9% during the third quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 100.0% during the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 600.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 52,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.10, for a total value of $15,685,926.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,685,926.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith purchased 6,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $308.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,004,876.51. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,483.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,702 shares of company stock worth $38,290,015 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $282.76. 318,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,853,535. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.23 and a 12-month high of $385.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $277.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $326.79.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Netflix from $370.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $446.00 price target (down previously from $451.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $188.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $362.97.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

