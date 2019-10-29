Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 11,397 Shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,397 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $2,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UAA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the second quarter valued at about $110,113,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Under Armour by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,861,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,685 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,345,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in Under Armour by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,268,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,148,000 after acquiring an additional 560,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Under Armour by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,569,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,635,000 after acquiring an additional 515,462 shares in the last quarter. 38.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UAA traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $20.87. 1,502,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,234,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 77.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.43. Under Armour Inc has a twelve month low of $16.52 and a twelve month high of $27.72.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Under Armour had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Under Armour Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UAA. UBS Group dropped their price target on Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Under Armour from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.88.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

