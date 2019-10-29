Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,247 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,247 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $3,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in LPL Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 1,604.8% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 22,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 20,862 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPLA stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.51. 12,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,831. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.37. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $54.90 and a 1 year high of $89.89.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.76%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on LPL Financial from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup set a $93.00 target price on LPL Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research set a $110.00 target price on LPL Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.52.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 48,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,852,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,784 shares in the company, valued at $18,222,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Andrew Kalbaugh sold 32,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total value of $2,578,593.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,426.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,526 shares of company stock valued at $9,234,790 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

