Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the social networking company’s stock.

TWTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a $34.00 price target on Twitter and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Twitter from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Twitter to $42.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup set a $45.00 price target on Twitter and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Twitter from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.05.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $30.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 54.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Twitter has a 52-week low of $26.26 and a 52-week high of $45.85.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.21 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 47.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twitter will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, VP Matthew Derella sold 18,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $725,381.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 8,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $330,447.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,921 shares of company stock valued at $4,002,540. 2.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Twitter by 5.8% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 82,909 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the third quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Twitter by 86.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 187,363 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,719,000 after purchasing an additional 86,673 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Twitter by 55.6% in the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 56,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

