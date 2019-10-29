Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Given New $34.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price lowered by MKM Partners from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a $34.00 price target on Twitter and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Cfra raised Twitter to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twitter from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup set a $45.00 price target on Twitter and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.05.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $30.06 on Friday. Twitter has a 1-year low of $26.26 and a 1-year high of $45.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.85. The company has a current ratio of 8.69, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.65, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.59.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Twitter had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 47.67%. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Twitter will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twitter news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 8,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $330,447.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Kaiden sold 9,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $406,340.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,921 shares of company stock worth $4,002,540. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Twitter by 31.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,936 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,125,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in Twitter by 1.1% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 84,261 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Twitter by 24.9% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,278,167 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,608,000 after purchasing an additional 255,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management grew its stake in Twitter by 3.6% in the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 214,360 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

