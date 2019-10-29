U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Announces Earnings Results

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The mining company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.20), Briefing.com reports. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 16.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $361.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:SLCA traded down $2.93 on Tuesday, reaching $4.88. The company had a trading volume of 12,640,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,860. U.S. Silica has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $18.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.04 million, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

A number of research analysts have commented on SLCA shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on U.S. Silica from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen downgraded U.S. Silica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on U.S. Silica from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty downgraded U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Silica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.77.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

