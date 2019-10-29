UBS Group Analysts Give Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) a €155.00 Price Target

Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) received a €155.00 ($180.23) target price from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.91% from the stock’s previous close.

DB1 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €147.00 ($170.93) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €140.40 ($163.26) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €129.00 ($150.00) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Nord/LB set a €123.35 ($143.43) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Independent Research set a €135.00 ($156.98) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €134.32 ($156.19).

Shares of DB1 stock opened at €139.75 ($162.50) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.31. Deutsche Boerse has a fifty-two week low of €102.40 ($119.07) and a fifty-two week high of €145.95 ($169.71). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €140.62 and its 200-day moving average price is €128.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.17, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

