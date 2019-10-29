UBS Group Cuts Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Price Target to $95.00

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BAX. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Baxter International from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Baxter International from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $94.00 price objective on Baxter International and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $87.00 price objective on Baxter International and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.06.

BAX stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.86. 2,614,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,730,396. Baxter International has a twelve month low of $61.05 and a twelve month high of $89.93. The company has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

In related news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 5,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $522,904.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,202.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Gavin III sold 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total transaction of $696,658.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,871.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,528,575 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAX. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

