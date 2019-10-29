UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UFP TECH., INC. designs and manufactures a range of high-performance cushion packaging and specialty foam and plastic prods. for the industrial and consumer markets. UFP also designs precision moulded fibre packaging prods. made from recycled paper. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of UFP Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of UFP Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

NASDAQ:UFPT traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.25. The company had a trading volume of 221 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,355. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. UFP Technologies has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $46.42. The firm has a market cap of $293.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.77.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $51.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.50 million. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 11.84%. On average, analysts forecast that UFP Technologies will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marc D. Kozin sold 2,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total transaction of $104,191.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,305.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,934,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 8.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 7.4% in the third quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 101,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after buying an additional 7,008 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 302.9% in the second quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 201,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,367,000 after buying an additional 151,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 13.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

