UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.11, Bloomberg Earnings reports. UMB Financial had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 8.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share.

UMBF traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.43. 179,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,479. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.76 and its 200 day moving average is $65.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. UMB Financial has a one year low of $57.90 and a one year high of $71.97.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Kris A. Robbins sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total transaction of $50,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,796 shares in the company, valued at $300,085.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman J Mariner Kemper sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total transaction of $206,437.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 188,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,396,901.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,257 shares of company stock valued at $276,615. 10.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UMBF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

Recommended Story: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.