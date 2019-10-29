Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Pivotal Research

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price objective dropped by Pivotal Research from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.82% from the stock’s current price.

UAA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.88.

NYSE:UAA opened at $21.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.43. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $16.52 and a 52 week high of $27.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Under Armour by 1.1% during the second quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Under Armour by 0.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 171,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Under Armour by 1.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Under Armour by 25.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Under Armour by 3.8% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.61% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

