Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) Stock Holdings Lessened by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC trimmed its stake in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 5.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Unilever in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 1,132.5% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Unilever by 225.3% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 7.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

UL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of UL stock opened at $58.93 on Tuesday. Unilever N.V. has a 12 month low of $50.80 and a 12 month high of $64.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.93. The company has a market cap of $69.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.50.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.