Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) by 67.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,058 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.15% of Unit worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Unit by 2.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 86,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Unit by 164.6% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 17,199 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in Unit by 52.4% during the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 37,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 13,005 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Unit by 43.2% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 74,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 22,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Unit during the second quarter worth $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNT opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.19. Unit Co. has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $25.72. The company has a market capitalization of $143.84 million, a PE ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.29). Unit had a positive return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Unit Co. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UNT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Raymond James set a $14.00 price target on shares of Unit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

In related news, EVP Frank Q. Young acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $27,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

About Unit

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment explores for, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.

