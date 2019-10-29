United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) CAO Alan H. Kumler Sells 2,924 Shares

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 2,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $90,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alan H. Kumler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 24th, Alan H. Kumler sold 3,000 shares of United Community Banks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total value of $92,010.00.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Alan H. Kumler sold 3,000 shares of United Community Banks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $84,000.00.

On Monday, September 9th, Alan H. Kumler sold 3,000 shares of United Community Banks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $81,180.00.

United Community Banks stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,104. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.27 and a 200-day moving average of $27.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. United Community Banks, Inc. has a one year low of $20.23 and a one year high of $31.15.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $148.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.91 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 27.87%. United Community Banks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 31.78%.

UCBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on United Community Banks from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on United Community Banks in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UCBI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in United Community Banks by 16.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 15,947 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in United Community Banks during the first quarter worth about $165,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in United Community Banks during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in United Community Banks during the second quarter worth about $4,414,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in United Community Banks by 1.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

