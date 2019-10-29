United States Steel (X) to Release Earnings on Thursday

United States Steel (NYSE:X) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect United States Steel to post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect United States Steel to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE X opened at $12.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 3.04. United States Steel has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $29.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Several research firms have recently commented on X. Barclays began coverage on United States Steel in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on United States Steel from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine upgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Macquarie downgraded United States Steel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.55.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

